PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $930.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,963,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 306,690 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,798,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after acquiring an additional 330,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 391.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 624,342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 72.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 105,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

