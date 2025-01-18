StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Nortech Systems stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nortech Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

