Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 53.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

