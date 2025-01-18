PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Increased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.8% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 39,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 130,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 10,625.8% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.34 and its 200-day moving average is $126.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

