Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Xunlei stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $134.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Xunlei by 42.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 20.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Featured Articles

