Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 390.6% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 127.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.05.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

