Citigroup Cuts Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target to $25.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Rayonier Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RYN opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rayonier Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous special dividend of $0.20. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 107.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 165.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Rayonier by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

