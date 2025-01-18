Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 117.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.82.

IQV stock opened at $197.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

