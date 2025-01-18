Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $2,275.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,087.77.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,897.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,161.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,929.40. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,133.49. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. The trade was a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

