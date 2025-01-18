Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,645,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lennox International by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Lennox International by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,115,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,458.54. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.52, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,038.72. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $647.92 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.09 and a twelve month high of $682.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $600.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.50.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

