Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,842,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,884,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.67 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.36.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

