Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 109,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after buying an additional 129,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after buying an additional 55,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in BHP Group by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 768,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $50.06 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.