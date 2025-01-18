Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,999,000 after buying an additional 548,728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,260,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 690,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,537,000 after purchasing an additional 73,246 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

MGV opened at $128.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

