Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,456 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 47.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 12.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Up 1.4 %

MASI opened at $172.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day moving average of $140.13. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

