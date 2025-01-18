Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $22.89 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $22,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 12,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,391,000 after buying an additional 2,188,521 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $78,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 195.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,404,000 after acquiring an additional 702,199 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Jabil by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520,672 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $162.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $164.25.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $280,559.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,776.56. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,816.97. This represents a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,309 shares of company stock worth $8,354,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

