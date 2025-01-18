Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.79% of Alarm.com worth $23,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Alarm.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,874,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,168,000 after buying an additional 163,851 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,889,000 after acquiring an additional 42,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $156,633.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,116.89. The trade was a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,181,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,955.20. The trade was a 35.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,976 shares of company stock worth $5,576,490. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.