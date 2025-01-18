Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,755,000 after buying an additional 5,702,451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,084,000 after buying an additional 489,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $51.23 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

