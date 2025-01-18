Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,907 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $22,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. UBS Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,334.89. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,897.70. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,637,660. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

