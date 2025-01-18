The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 93,058 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,590,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $947,897,000 after buying an additional 104,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,820,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $682,738,000 after acquiring an additional 231,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after acquiring an additional 573,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,476,000 after acquiring an additional 48,559 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,856,000 after purchasing an additional 737,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

COO stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

