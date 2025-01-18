Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 270.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

