Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,157 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,768,000 after buying an additional 77,560 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. This represents a 38.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.24.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $246.69 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.86 and a 12 month high of $259.01. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day moving average is $231.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

