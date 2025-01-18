Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 25,364 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,364 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $19,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of BURL opened at $290.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.87.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

