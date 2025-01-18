216,100 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 216,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SouthState by 53.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth about $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 9,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of SouthState by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.70. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $114.26.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $426.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.47 million. SouthState had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

