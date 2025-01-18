Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,851 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,918,000 after purchasing an additional 113,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,532.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 39.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Edward Geiser bought 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

