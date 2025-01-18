Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.85 Million Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,695 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $17,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 224,935.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 868,955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $6,015,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 66.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 446,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 178,269 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 102.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 140,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.58. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $138,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,865.48. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

