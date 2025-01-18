Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.79% of Huron Consulting Group worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $6,336,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 574,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,226,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.4 %

HURN opened at $127.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.99. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $120,684.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,564.36. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $247,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,550.46. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,584 shares of company stock worth $1,062,597 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

