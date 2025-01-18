Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.23 Million Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,438 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23,259.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 568,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 565,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 340,854 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,540. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,617,769.72. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 0.73. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

