Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $16.55 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $16,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total transaction of $407,201.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,741,491.26. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $1,527,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,571.64. This trade represents a 25.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,869 shares of company stock worth $8,778,152. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $139.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $155.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

