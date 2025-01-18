Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 22,897 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 93.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Henry Schein by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

