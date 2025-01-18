Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $137.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.51. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $128.19 and a 1-year high of $153.55.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

