Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $26.29 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.48%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

