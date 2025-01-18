Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.46.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $5,645,816.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,211.83. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,477.20. This represents a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

