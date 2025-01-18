Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mach Natural Resources were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mach Natural Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Mach Natural Resources stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Mach Natural Resources LP has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

