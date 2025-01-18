iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Stake Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,091,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at $839,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

IHE stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $668.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

