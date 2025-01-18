Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Power Integrations by 97.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $62.22 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 127.27%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $555,343.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,920. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $643,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,912.24. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,655 shares of company stock worth $1,205,566. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.