JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 530 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $85.94 and a 12-month high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.