Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,168,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,465 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 788,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $167.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $170.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $234,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,615,241.69. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $448,863.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,223.37. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,091 shares of company stock worth $5,377,960. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

