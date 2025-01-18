Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 337.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.88.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $161.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.80.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.