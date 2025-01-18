Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $55.65.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 482.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

