Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.1 %

DAR opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

