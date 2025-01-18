13,940 Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $410,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $353.91 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

