Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Bowen acquired 12,500 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

