Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $46.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.