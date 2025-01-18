JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,051,365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 792.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,323,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,691,519 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,308,000 after buying an additional 1,441,991 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,748,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 906,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,545,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 702,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,298,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 359,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $8.60 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.23%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

