Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,718 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 34.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 778,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 201,360 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,119.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 942,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 864,924 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,482,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,283,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after buying an additional 60,943 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 465,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.2423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.