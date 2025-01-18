JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprott during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.08. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.