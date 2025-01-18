JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,841 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.
Guardant Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $36.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.28.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.33). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $191.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $86,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,675.20. The trade was a 27.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,660. This represents a 46.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,432 shares of company stock worth $175,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guardant Health
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.