JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,841 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $36.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.33). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $191.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $86,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,675.20. The trade was a 27.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,660. This represents a 46.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,432 shares of company stock worth $175,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

