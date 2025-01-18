JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 35,676 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $8,951,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 218,745 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,866,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,829,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 153.0% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

