JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 394 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,309,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $117.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $95.99 and a 12-month high of $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
