JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,125 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Repay were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 281,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 117,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 2,382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,078 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 216.7% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 323,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 221,102 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,751.75. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.37 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

